If you need help, reach out - Waikato District Council

Tuesday, 14 April, 2020 - 15:18

For most of us, our daily lives are very different right now and being in lockdown can make us experience all sorts of things: anxiety, loneliness and fear just to name a few.

This is why the North Waikato Combined Emergency Operations Centre (NWCEOC) - a joint initiative between Hamilton City Council and Waikato District Council - want people to know it is normal to not feel ok all the time. They’re encouraging people if they need to seek help they can by calling 1737. This is the Ministry of Health’s 24-hour confidential support line.

Paul Blewman, one of four shift controllers for the NWCEOC, says now more than ever it’s vital people look after their mental and physical health.

"We want people to remember we are in isolation, but we should not be isolated. So, if you feel you’re not coping it's important to know there are health professionals out there who you can talk with if you need too.

"We understand the uncertainty and experience of lockdown can impact different people in different ways. So, if you or any of your family or friends are struggling with emotions or feeling the pressures of this sudden change to life you can call the 1737 support line to speak with a trained councillor," Mr Blewman says.

"Even if you feel you are doing ok I encourage you to have a look at some of the wellbeing campaigns and public information out there, including the Getting Through Together - WhÄia E TÄtou Te Pae Tawhiti toolkit which has been created by the Mental Health Foundation.

"The online toolkit, available at allright.org.nz, has been set up for coping with the effects of COVID-19 and the Alert Level 4 lock down and provides proven ways you can help yourself and others during lockdown.

"It’s important we don’t let these uncertain emotions build up and allright.org.nz is a great resource with a range of fun and easy activities to boost morale."

A few other tips to look after your mental health and wellbeing from the Mental Health Foundation include:

Find ways to connect

Find ways to take notice

Find ways to be active

Find ways to give

Find ways to keep learning

Spend time with nature

Stick to your routine (or start a new one)

Explore different ways to relax

Limit the amount of news you follow

Big aroha Waikato. We will get through together.