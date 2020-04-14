School kids have the tools to learn - Waikato District Council

Tuesday, 14 April, 2020 - 16:27

With Term 2 starting tomorrow, a bunch of Raglan Area School students now have the tools to learn thanks to help from Waikato district Civil Defence staff.

Civil Defence Operations staff worked with Raglan Area School earlier this week to deliver 373 packs to students so they had the resources needed to continue learning from home as the new school term starts.

Waikato district Mayor Allan Sanson couldn’t be prouder of the work being done in the district to support people through this crisis.

"Council staff are juggling their usual work with their Civil Defence responsibilities and are doing a fine job of supporting our communities. Making sure our young people receive resources like this is just one of the ways we’re doing our bit to help out."

Raglan Area School Board of Trustees chair and Raglan Ward Councillor Lisa Thomson thanked Waikato district Civil Defence for assisting the school to deliver essential learning packs to their students.

"This situation is new to all of us and finding ways to connect and engage with our community is challenging, but having the support of Civil Defence has enabled us to plan, to prepare and support our whanau and students."