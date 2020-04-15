Daily showers forecast in drought zones - Weather Watch

Wednesday, 15 April, 2020 - 08:23

There’s a more positive change in the forecast for drought zones - daily showers are now back. The next 10 days show the best chance for repeat showers so far this year.

Totals on some days will be low, but the fact we have longer nights, shorter days, reduced evaporation and daily showers will all help to contribute to further easing of the droughts…at least for a number of you.

The hit and miss nature of showers means, unfortunately, there will still be some people that miss out, but the general outlook is for more relief coming over a greater area.

Friday may see some of the better chances with downpours sliding in off the Tasman Sea and maybe a couple of thunderstorms in the mix too, around Friday/Saturday.

WeatherWatch.co.nz says there is still no silver bullet for the drought - ie, one big low to bring 24 hours of rain and end it. Instead, expect the droughts to end slowly with ‘death by paper cuts’ as showers continue to ‘add up’ and bring further relief. Of course, a day of rain would be better - we’re certainly keeping an eye out for that potential. This Friday and Saturday hopefully brings some better chances for rain.

To drill down locally in your area rainfall-wise, check out the largest weather data site on earth for New Zealand: www.RuralWeather.co.nz

RuralWeather.co.nz showing rainfall chances for Dargaville next several days. www.RuralWeather.co.nz