New fees and charges adopted for 2020/21 - Taupo DC

Wednesday, 15 April, 2020 - 10:44

Taupō District Council has adopted the new fees and charges schedule for 2020/21, voting to keep the schedule the same as the 2019/20 year, except where legislation required a change.

Fees and charges are reviewed annually and cover services including water supply, resource and building consents, solid waste, rubbish and recycling, and facilities.

Mayor David Trewavas said the decision to keep the new fees and charges relatively unchanged is to ensure the council is doing everything it can to support the community.

"COVID-19 has had far reaching consequences nationally, as well as for us at a community level," he said.

"As a council, we need to be doing all we can to ensure we are easing the burden including looking at our fees and charges, and ensuring a zero percent general rates rise next year."

There are two exceptions where government legislation requires a change to our fees and charge. These are: the building levy and the solid waste charges associated with the per tonne disposal of refuse.

The building levy will decrease from $2.05 to $1.75. The building levy is a charge that we collect on behalf of the MBIE and a change to the Building Act requires that the levy decrease.

The per tonne disposal of refuse will increase from $120/tonne to $130/tonne. Because of this, the minimum charge for a small load will increase from $12 to $13. This is as a result of legislative change to the Emissions Trading Scheme.

Mr Trewavas added how proud he was to live in a district that has adhered to the Alert Level 4 lockdown so well.

"I am very proud at how we have responded as a district in the wake of COVID-19 so far, and I know we will work through this together in the coming months," he said.

