Fleeing driver arrested following Police vehicle thefts

Wednesday, 15 April, 2020 - 13:01

A 19-year-old man has been arrested following an incident in eastern and central North Island overnight and is facing a number of charges.

The man, who was wanted by Police for previous offending, was located at an address in Havelock Road, Hastings, around 11.40pm.

He was arrested and placed in the back of the Police patrol vehicle in handcuffs.

When the officer got out of the patrol vehicle to move the offender to another vehicle, the offender locked the doors, climbed into the driver’s seat and stole the vehicle.

Police located and stopped the stolen vehicle on Taihape - Napier Road at the Springvale Suspension Bridge, 40km northeast of Taihape.

The offender was arrested without incident and placed in the second Police patrol vehicle in handcuffs.

While the officer was transferring equipment from his back seat into the boot, the offender again climbed into the driver’s seat and stole the vehicle.

The officer called for assistance and the stolen vehicle was spiked successfully at Te Moehau Junction soon after.

The offender fled on foot before being located and arrested a short time later.

During both incidents the arresting officers had the vehicle keys in their possession.

Both stolen patrol vehicles were recovered and all Police equipment has been accounted for.

The man will appear at Hastings District Court today.