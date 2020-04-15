Police search for man following fleeing driver incident

Wednesday, 15 April, 2020 - 14:25

Police are working to locate a 51-year-old man after a fleeing driver incident in Te Anau this morning.

About 9.25am, Police attempted to stop a vehicle for a routine check in east Te Anau.

The driver failed to stop.

Police pursued the vehicle for about 30 minutes, during which time it was spiked.

The vehicle came to a stop about 10am on Tutoko Lane, and the occupant fled on foot.

Police, including dog units, continue to search for the man.

The Armed Offenders Squad is assisting as a precaution.

Anyone who sees anyone behaving suspiciously in the area, or sees anyone on their property who they do not recognise, is asked to call 111 immediately.