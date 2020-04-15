Extension for stormwater management plans - Gisborne District Council

Wednesday, 15 April, 2020 - 15:08

Council has pushed out the implementation date for Stormwater Management Plans (SMP) in light of COVID-19 and the challenges businesses and landowners are facing during lockdown.

An SMP helps eliminate or reduce stormwater contamination at the source by considering the site layout, housekeeping, checks and maintenance, spill control and safeguards.

The implementation date for businesses and landowners to submit a SMP, as required under Rule C6.2.3 of the Tairawhiti Resource Management Plan, has been extended from 1 May 2020 to 1 August 2020.

Council staff are continuing to work remotely and will continue to accept SMPs during this time.

They can be submitted via email to environmental.risk@gdc.govt.nz

For more information on, visit Stormwater Management Plans