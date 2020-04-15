A message for Waitaki ratepayers - Waitaki District Council

Wednesday, 15 April, 2020 - 15:55

Now is not an ideal time to be sending out rates notices, but we have a legal obligation to do so. If it's a bit much for you with everything else that’s going on, we get it. You can pay what you can, and if you can’t then get in touch with us to organise a plan for paying it off. There will be no penalties or late fees charged to anyone who does that. This is our standard practice, but now seemed like a good time to remind people.

Our Council realises the challenges that so many ratepayers face at this time, so we have introduced a range of measures to assist. Firstly, we are waiving any penalties on this next rates payment, due on the 25th of May. If you can afford to pay it, then that’s great. But if your situation is more difficult, then you have the option to delay this payment and make it by the 25 August 2020 without any penalty.

Secondly, we will have no increase on rates for the coming financial year which begins on the 1st of July. There may be some minor variations on individual rates accounts due to different activities happening in each area, but the total rates take will be the same as this 2019/20 year.

Thirdly, we are working on a policy which will allow other postponement and remissions options for people who have longer term financial difficulties as a result of COVID-19. That will allow longer-term postponement of rates with a repayment plan put into place. For people or businesses in extreme circumstances, there will be the remission option which is decided on a case-by-case basis, and allows for a partial or full reduction in the amount of rates to be paid.

Remember, its still important that you keep paying your rates whenever possible. Councils are responsible for providing a number of services that are essential to people’s health and safety such as safe drinking water, waste water systems, roading repairs, as well as Civil Defence and community welfare support. Your rates pay for these and without this our recovery will be slower, more painful and more expensive in the years to come.

That said, if you are going to find paying the rates a struggle this time round, please contact us and we will work with you to figure something out. Call us in confidence on 03 433 0300 | Freephone 0800 108 081 or email service@waitaki.govt.nz.