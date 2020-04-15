Rock wall construction to start on SH25 - NZTA

Wednesday, 15 April, 2020 - 16:14

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency advises that work to build a rock wall to protect a coastal section of State Highway 25 from erosion will get underway the week beginning 20 April.

Known locally as ‘The Narrows’, this section of SH25 near Kereta Bay, about 24 kms south of Coromandel, needs to be repaired as the road is in danger of being undermined.

Acting Waikato Transport Systems Manager Rob Campbell says these essential works will ensure the road remains safe for all road users.

"We need to start this work now, or risk greater disruption if a part of SH25 were to wash away. There are three separate slips that have been getting steadily worse in the past few months, so we need to put protection in place."

The 100-metre long rock wall will take up to three months to complete, with SH25 down to one lane for the duration of the project. People travelling between Thames and Coromandel should be prepared for 5 to 10 minute delays.

"Remember that anyone you see out working on the roads at the moment is doing essential work to keep the network operating, so please be patient and drive carefully," Mr Campbell says.

Mr Campbell says while Waka Kotahi does its best to provide up-to-date information, given the current operating environment under the COVID-19 alert system Level 4, some road works may change at short notice, and people are encouraged to visit Waka Kotahi’s Journey Planner website ( journeys.nzta.govt.nz) for real time information about their journeys.