Stick to your bubble, not your couch!

Wednesday, 15 April, 2020 - 17:15

As we stay home to stop the spread of COVID-19 and save lives, we encourage you to join us on a virtual tour of Lake Taupō. Join now and tour Lake Taupō by walking around your neighbourhood, running laps in your backyard or even gardening!

You can sign up anytime and go at your own pace. It is recommended to take four weeks to complete the 71km challenge, but you can take as long as three months to get to the finish line.

This virtual event is a fun and challenging way for you to keep fit and healthy while following the government's restrictions. You can walk, run, or even garden towards the 71km goal. As you embark on your virtual tour, you will be rewarded with stunning views of Lake Taupo.

When you join the virtual tour, your donation will support our essential services - Meals on Wheels and Migration Programmes - as well as our COVID-19 emergency response work alongside the Ministry of Health and local Civil Defence groups.

These essential services are continuing throughout the Alert Level 4 restrictions, and we are ensuring that our staff and volunteers are safe and following all recommended hygiene practices to slow the spread. Our former refugee clients have received key Ministry of Health messages translated by our team into 11 languages, and our staff and volunteers are continuing to support these communities remotely.

Sign up!

Already vulnerable groups have become even more vulnerable due to this pandemic. By joining this virtual tour you will be helping people who are in need right now to receive support. You will also be supporting families who have lost contact with each other because of the COVID-19 pandemic through our Restoring Family Links service.

Keep it social

We want to see photos of you finding creative ways keep active in your bubble and get in your steps! Have you seen the man in France who ran a marathon on a seven-metre balcony? Post a photo and hashtag #RedCrossVirtualTour to be in to win prizes!-

Please join now, make a minimum donation of $25 to register and enjoy the virtual tour of an iconic Kiwi landscape.

--Prizes will be shipped after the government restrictions have been lifted.

PS: We need all the help we can get right now. Get your friends, whānau and colleagues involved too!

For more information join our Facebook event page. If you have any questions, get in touch getfundraising@redcross.org.nz .

Red Cross House

Getfundraising@redcross.org.nz

0800 733 276