Mayors and Chair to donate 10% of pay to charity

Wednesday, 15 April, 2020 - 17:41

Otago Mayoral Forum members - Jim Boult (Mayor, Queenstown Lakes), Bryan Cadogan (Mayor, Clutha), Tim Cadogan (Mayor, Central Otago), Aaron Hawkins (Mayor, Dunedin),Gary Kircher (Mayor, Waitaki) and Marian Hobbs (Chair, Otago Regional Council) will be donating 10% of their pay to local charities of their choosing for the next six months in response to the effect of the Covid 19 pandemic on their communities.

The Mayors/Chair will be aiming to support organisations that will be meeting community needs on the frontline.

Mayor for Waitaki, Gary Kircher said, "As leaders of our various districts and communities, the other Mayors and I acknowledge the financial strain that many of our people are feeling. We have agreed that an appropriate response is to make donations to our local organisations that will be under a lot of pressure to help people through the pandemic and its consequences. We are all in this together, and we will all get through this together."