Man dies at rural address in Southland

|
[ login or create an account ]
A man has died at a rural address in Makarewa, Southland this evening.
Emergency services were alerted to the incident at around 6:10pm.
Initial indications are that the man was attacked by a stag and suffered fatal injuries.
The stag was put down.
The circumstances of the man's death will be investigated on behalf of the Coroner.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Voxy: Your Voice