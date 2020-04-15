Man dies at rural address in Southland

Wednesday, 15 April, 2020 - 22:25

A man has died at a rural address in Makarewa, Southland this evening.

Emergency services were alerted to the incident at around 6:10pm.

Initial indications are that the man was attacked by a stag and suffered fatal injuries.

The stag was put down.

The circumstances of the man's death will be investigated on behalf of the Coroner.