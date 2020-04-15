Nine Lotto players win Second Division

Wednesday, 15 April, 2020 - 22:29

Nine Lotto players will be enjoying a boost to their bank account after each winning $14,086 with Lotto Second Division in tonight’s Lotto draw.

Two lucky players also won Powerball Second Division, taking their total winnings to $18,261. The winning Powerball Second Division tickets were sold on MyLotto.

The winning Second Division tickets were all sold on MyLotto to six Auckland players, one player from Bay of Plenty and two players from Wellington. The two lucky players also taking home Powerball Second Division were from Auckland and Bay of Plenty.

Anyone who bought their ticket on MyLotto can check their ticket online at mylotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.

During the COVID-19 Alert Level 4 lockdown, players can still buy tickets online at www.mylotto.co.nz. Lotto NZ counters in retail stores are closed until the lockdown has been lifted.

Our live draws can’t continue during the lockdown, so the Lotto, Powerball and Strike draw will be a computer generated draw, conducted under Audit New Zealand scrutiny.

To find out about the draws, claiming prizes and more, visit mylotto.co.nz/covid-19.