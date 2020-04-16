Appointment of Independent Member to Otago Council Audit and Risk Subcommittee

Thursday, 16 April, 2020 - 11:11

The Otago Regional Council has appointed Mr Andrew Douglas as independent member to its Audit and Risk Subcommittee for the remainder of the 2019-2022 triennium.

The appointment was confirmed at its Council meeting on Thursday, 9 April 2020.

Mr Douglas is a Chartered Accountant and Qualified Auditor, and has extensive experience in risk management and governance throughout NZ and in the UK.

Chair of the Subcommittee, Councillor Hilary Calvert, welcomed the appointment.

"I’m delighted the Council has appointed Mr Douglas. He will be well placed to assist the Subcommittee with its responsibilities, and I look forward to working with him"

The role of the Audit and Risk Subcommittee is to make recommendations to Council on findings as a result of audits, assessment of reports and financial statements and analysis of risk assessments undertaken to identify and mitigate risk for Council.

An independent member of the Subcommittee is provided for in the Subcommittee’s Terms of Reference adopted by Council on 11 December 2019.

"The current challenges Covid-19 presents, together with the issues the Otago Regional Council has recently been grappling with following Minister Parker’s review makes this appointment a particularly timely one" said Councillor Calvert.