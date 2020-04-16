Homicide investigation launched following discovery of body

Thursday, 16 April, 2020 - 13:01

Hamilton Police have launched a homicide investigation after the discovery of a body at a rural property in Horsham Downs on Monday, 13 April.

The deceased man was located by a local farmer who informed Police.

He has been identified as Sao Young, 40, of Hamilton.

A forensic examination has been completed and the investigation team is working to establish the circumstances surrounding his death.

Police are seeking information on sightings of Young within Hamilton City and the surrounding areas between early March and 13 April.

Anyone with information that may assist the investigation team are encouraged to contact Police on 105 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.