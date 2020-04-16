Hawke's Bay stays strong under lockdown - HBCDEM

Thursday, 16 April, 2020 - 15:59

Hawke's Bay stands strong with the rest of New Zealand, in lockdown under Alert Level 4 for COVID-19.

Councillor Rick Barker, Chair of the Joint Committee for Hawke's Bay Civil Defence Emergency Management Group, today welcomed the indications of what life at Alert Level 3 and below will look like.

"The people of Hawke's Bay in their bubbles have been simply outstanding with their cooperation, and complying with the need to isolate against COVID-19," said Mr Barker.

"Everyone is doing their best to put us in a position to step down the alert levels and I am sure will continue to play their parts, so that we don’t lose what we have all worked so hard to protect."

We all look forward to a positive announcement for fewer restrictions as soon as possible," added Mr Barker.

"The Civil Defence Group in Hawke's Bay has built strong systems and will continue to support people who don't have any other support networks. These welfare networks will continue to operate for as long as they are needed," added Mr Barker.

The continuing message for now is to stay home, while planning for the opportunities that a shift to Alert Level 3 and below will allow.