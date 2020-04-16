NZEI Te Riu Roa statement on reopening schools and centres

Thursday, 16 April, 2020 - 16:33

Please attribute the following statement to NZEI Te Riu Roa President Liam Rutherford.

"We welcome the clarity from the Government around what alert level three will look like for New Zealand."

"The health and safety of children, teachers and support staff needs to be absolutely paramount for any kind of return to places of learning. The main goal still needs to be stopping the spread of Covid-19."

"We’re meeting with the Ministry of Education tomorrow and expect to be fully involved with planning how we move to level three and the issues it presents as part of our Accord with the Ministry and the PPTA."

"We want to reiterate the Prime Minister’s message that children should still be staying home and learning remotely if at all possible. Employers should be supporting this through flexible work arrangements."

"The Government needs to make sure that its funding of the sector will support their goal of children staying home where possible. This means continuing funding for early learning services regardless of attendance."