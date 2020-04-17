More qualifications for trainees who want confidence in te ao Maori - Skills Active

Friday, 17 April, 2020 - 10:08

Following on from the recent arrival of its new qualification in manaakitanga, Skills Active has launched two more programmes that focus on cultural competence in work settings.

The New Zealand Certificate in Tikanga (MÄtauranga MÄori) (Level 2) covers a basic understanding of MÄori concepts and customs. The New Zealand Certificate in MÄori Business and Management (Level 3) deepens understanding through added history and cultural components, further links to a workplace context, and participation in a noho marae (overnight marae stay).

Both qualifications are designed for trainees who work with MÄori stakeholders and colleagues, or who deliver services to MÄori clients.

The Tikanga qualification was launched with the help of the Newtown School Kapa Haka group, who came to Skills Active’s head office in Wellington in early March (pictured above). These small but talented performers inspired the audience with their passion for waiata and kanikani (song and dance).

And now this week, as Kiwis continue to do our bit through the level 4 lockdown, Skills Active is holding a virtual launch of the MÄori Business and Management qualification.

"We are proud to grow our te ao MÄori suite to three dedicated programmes," says managing director Butch Bradley.

"For those with curiosity and a desire to learn, these qualifications are an entryway into the beautiful world of our indigenous culture. They recognise unique skills and knowledge that will support career success in a broad range of New Zealand contexts.

"We look forward to supporting our trainees to follow this pathway towards a deeper understanding of the MÄori worldview," Mr Bradley says.