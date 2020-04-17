Unattended child found in Christchurch

Friday, 17 April, 2020 - 09:55

Police have located an unattended child in Sockburn, Christchurch.

The boy, thought to be around aged five, was found on Yaldhurst Road about 7am.

He has short black hair, brown eyes and is wearing grey Toy Story pyjamas.

Anyone with information that may help Police locate his family is urged to call 105 immediately, quoting job number P041796204.