Man facing drug charges after routine traffic stop

Friday, 17 April, 2020 - 13:01

Waikato Police have arrested a man after discovering a large amount of drugs in his vehicle when he was pulled over yesterday evening.

About 5.15pm, Police stopped a vehicle travelling on the expressway on the outskirts of Cambridge.

When Police were speaking with the driver, they noticed a strong smell of cannabis coming from the vehicle.

The vehicle was searched, and Police found 111 bagged ounces of cannabis, as well as 4 pounds of cannabis heads, which is about 5kg in total.

The 33-year-old man will appear in Hamilton District Court at a later date on drug-related charges.

As the matter is now before the courts, Police cannot comment further.