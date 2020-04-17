Man facing drug charges after routine traffic stop

|
Waikato Police have arrested a man after discovering a large amount of drugs in his vehicle when he was pulled over yesterday evening.
About 5.15pm, Police stopped a vehicle travelling on the expressway on the outskirts of Cambridge.
When Police were speaking with the driver, they noticed a strong smell of cannabis coming from the vehicle.
The vehicle was searched, and Police found 111 bagged ounces of cannabis, as well as 4 pounds of cannabis heads, which is about 5kg in total.
The 33-year-old man will appear in Hamilton District Court at a later date on drug-related charges.
As the matter is now before the courts, Police cannot comment further.
