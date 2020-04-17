Pukaha breeds New Zealand’s rarest parakeet

Friday, 17 April, 2020 - 13:08

PÅ«kaha National Wildlife Centre has managed to breed New Zealand’s most endangered parakeet for the very first time. Four orange-fronted kÄkÄriki (he kÄkÄriki karaka) chicks were hatched at the centre in late February from the centre’s sole captive breeding pair. All have survived through to adulthood and will be released into the wild in the coming months. It is the first time PÅ«kaha has had success breeding the parakeets. Just 300 orange-fronted kÄkÄriki are thought to exist. The majority are in wild populations found only in four beech forest valley locations in New Zealand’s South Island.

Much of the breeding success has been credited to Tara Swan, a captive breeding ranger at PÅ«kaha who has a special affinity for birds. She puts the success down to paying very close attention to detail. "I knew PÅ«kaha could breed these parakeets", she said. "We have the facilities and expertise, but in order to achieve breeding success we had to really unpack what we were previously doing and look closely at the minutiae of behavioural observations that the parakeets were giving back to us. Only by noticing these could we then make small adjustments that we felt could make a difference". One such change was making the diet more species specific which included a higher proportion of seeds and natural fruits. Swan said "Seeing such rare parakeets thrive under their new diet was a game-changing moment. We are absolutely thrilled to now be able to contribute to the national conservation of this critically threatened species".

The announcement marks the end of PÅ«kaha’s captive breeding of red-crowned kÄkÄriki (he kÄkÄriki whero) that started seven years ago. Swan said, "the wild populations of these parakeets have been recovering really well in recent years, so we felt we no longer needed to contribute to their ongoing population recovery". The wildlife centre will release their entire population of red-crowned kÄkÄriki - currently 10 individuals - in July this year at Cape Sanctuary Maungatapu, a predator-free fenced reserve in the Hawkes Bay.

PÅ«kaha will instead focus on breeding the much more endangered orange-fronted kÄkÄriki and the near-threatened (population decreasing) yellow-fronted kÄkÄriki (he kÄkÄriki kowhai) which were once thought to inhabit their forest reserve in great numbers.