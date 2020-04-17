Southlanders seek help during lockdown - Civil Defence Southland

Friday, 17 April, 2020 - 14:26

Despite over 230 requests for help during the Covid-19 lockdown, Emergency Management Southland (EMS) fears the need may be far greater.

Group controller Angus McKay said the number of inquiries to the 0800 number was lower than expected.

"We’ve all been quite surprised at how few calls we’ve had actually. The hope is that’s the result of local communities looking after local people but there is also a risk that people do need a helping hand at this time but don’t ask for it," he said,

"The reality is not everyone is online or connected socially so we need people to identify those who need help and let us know so we can support them. There may be some who have never been in a position where they’ve had to seek assistance before but no-one should hesitate to contact us on the 0800 number."

The EMS welfare team was working closely with existing community organisations, including foodbanks and volunteer services, to provide an array of assistance.

"Many of the requests are very complex and that’s often a reflection of the complicated needs they had before this happened. The Covid-19 crisis has made things so much worse for some people and their families," McKay said.

"We have such good contacts with all of our partners and government agencies. Our job is to work with all stakeholders and, because we have those pre-existing networks, we are able to help people across a wide range of issues."

McKay urged anybody who needed urgent support with essential household goods or services to contact EMS in one of the following ways:

Phone: 0800 890 127

Email: covid19@cdsouthland.nz

Web: www.cdsouthland.nz

The 0800 number will be operated between 7am-7pm, 7 days a week.

McKay said the EMS team was also focused on being prepared for any transition in alert levels once approved by the government.

"And even further beyond that, we are looking at economic and social recovery. We’re acutely aware there’s a lot of work to do there to try and help Southland bounce back."