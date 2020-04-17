Assistance there for those who need it - Gisborne District Council

Friday, 17 April, 2020 - 15:14

If you need assistance during the COVID-19 Alert Level 4 lockdown, then make sure you go through the right channels . . . that’s the advice from Gisborne District Council Emergency Coordination Centre group controller Dave Wilson.

"All requests should come through the ECC before we pass them on to the relevant agencies," says Mr Wilson. "Do not go directly to them."

The welfare team are working closely with churches The House of Breakthrough and Jesus Christ Repentance Community Church, as well as Te RÅ«nanganui o NgÄti Porou and Te RÅ«nanga o TÅ«ranganui a Kiwa.

When a state of emergency is declared, there are certain powers delegated to ECC group controllers to deal with the various situations that may arise. The welfare of residents is a key one which comes underneath the ECC banner, and may include food, accommodation, bedding or other help.

"There is plenty of support available for those who need it," says Mr Wilson, "it’s about coming through the right channels so those who require assistance get it promptly."

For assistance, contact Council by phone on 0800 653 800 or email service@gdc.govt.nz.