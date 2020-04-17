NZSO mass performance of Pokarekare Ana on 18 April update

Friday, 17 April, 2020 - 15:50

Join the NZSO for mass performance of PÅkarekare Ana on 18 April The New Zealand Symphony Orchestra, in partnership with composer Ngatai Huata and the Tomoana whÄnau, invite everyone in Aotearoa to join together in performing from their homes the well-loved waiata PÅkarekare Ana on Saturday, 18 April at 3pm.

More than 100 years ago Ms Huata’s grandfather Paraire Henare Tomoana wrote PÅkarekare Ana as a love song to his future wife Kuini Ripeka Ryland Tomoana. It has become of one of the best-known and loved waiata ever written and has been performed many times, including a memorable interpretation by Dame Kiri Te Kanawa.

Sir Howard Morrison once said for him it wasn’t simply that PÅkarekare Ana was New Zealand’s unofficial national anthem. "I think it’s deeper than that."

All New Zealanders are encouraged to play PÅkarekare Ana on any instrument, or sing proudly from their balcony, driveway, front lawn, or even their garden shed. However, at all times the NZSO and Ms Huata ask participants to maintain their bubble and safe distancing while taking part.

"In these current challenging times, with the New Zealand Symphony Orchestra our whÄnau Tomoana invites New Zealand and the world to join together in song to uplift our spirits and to share our creative gifts of music and song through this popular iconic love song of New Zealand PÅkarekare Ana, written by our grandfather," says Ms Huata.

"From music, song is born. From song, hope and love transpires - from whence joy, wellness, healing and life is re-energised."

The NZSO and the Tomoana whÄnau have placed more information, the lyrics and sheet music to the treasured waiata online at nzso.co.nz/nzso-engage/pokarekare-ana/ for participants to download so they can rehearse at home. At 3pm on 18 April participants can simply perform PÅkarekare Ana but the NZSO is encouraging participants to also share their performances on social media. They can also tag the NZSO on Facebook and Instagram, and use the hashtag #NZSOengageathome. This will make it easy to find and enjoy watching everyone’s performances.

Participants can also join in with the NZSO online at 3pm. A special countdown will begin at 2.50pm on facebook.com/newzealandsymphonyorchestra, youtube.com/nzsymphonyorchestra and live.nzso.co.nz on 18 April. At 3pm four NZSO players will introduce the piece and play PÅkarekare Ana.

The celebration of PÅkarekare Ana is part of the NZSO’s Engage@Home programme to bring music to all New Zealanders.