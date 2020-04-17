Police will remain visible and vigilant during Covid-19 Alert Level 4

Friday, 17 April, 2020 - 16:16

Please attribute to Police Commissioner Andrew Coster:

Police will remain highly visible over the weekend as the country remains at Covid-19 Alert Level 4.

New Zealanders have responded incredibly well to the demands and restrictions of Alert Level 4 - we know it hasn’t been easy.

But it is important to remember that the Alert Level 4 restrictions remain in place.

This is not the time to ease up or let down our guard - and Police will continue to be visible in our communities and on our roads throughout the country as Alert Level 4 continues.

Police will be working to support our communities and keep people safe, to make sure the good work fighting Covid-19 so far is not undone.

The Health Notice remains in place outlining what types of outdoor exercise and recreation people may or may not do.

Police will continue to ensure compliance through education for those found breaching the rules, but we will not hesitate to take enforcement action through warnings or arrests if we need to.

People need to stay local, keep within their bubbles and avoid anything that might expose them to injury, put pressure on our emergency services, or put others at risk.

We also want people to know that Police are there for them.

We have started to see an increase in family harm incidents, and we know there may be more that aren’t being reported.

Police continue to prioritise family harm incidents and we will come when called.

Keep an eye out for your neighbours and friends and call Police if you have any concerns.

We continue to see the overwhelming majority of New Zealanders doing the right thing and working together to fight Covid-19, and protect one another.

Police thank everyone for their efforts and urge people to keep up the effort and the cooperation - it is making a difference.