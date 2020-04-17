St Vincent Street closed following single-car crash - NZ Police

|
[ login or create an account ]
Emergency services are currently at the scene of a serious single-car crash on St Vincent Street, Nelson.
Police were called about 4.20pm.
Initial indications are the sole occupant of the vehicle is in a serious condition.
The road is closed, with diversions in place.
The Serious Crash Unit will examine the scene.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Voxy: Your Voice