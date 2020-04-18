Police appeal for sightings following stolen vehicle

Saturday, 18 April, 2020 - 06:05

Police are seeking sightings of a New Zealand Defence Force vehicle after it was stolen in the Manawatü area early this morning.

The vehicle is a white Toyota Hiace passenger van with the registration ‘JMF651’, the van has CADETS written on the side of it.

This van is believed to be in the Levin area and Police urge anyone who sees this vehicle to get in contact by calling 105.