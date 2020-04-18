Don’t blow the halftime lead - we’re still on level four

Saturday, 18 April, 2020 - 11:03

The announcement of what will happen when New Zealand moves to Alert Level 3 shouldn’t change how we behave under Alert Level 4.

South Waikato/Taupo Emergency Operations Centre Duty Controller, Sharon Robinson, said while the update about Alert Level 3 was helpful to know, it isn’t in place yet.

"We’re still on level 4," said Mrs Robinson.

"The signs are good and while we are leading the game, we all need to stay on the level 4 restrictions until the whistle blows on that. Then we move into the next level."

New Zealand’s Level 4 or Eliminate, is the highest of four possible alert levels to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.

The decision on when New Zealand will move out of the Alert Level 4 will be announced by the Prime Minister on Monday 20 April 2020.

The initial four-week period is due to end on Thursday 23 April, however an extension to the date hasn’t been ruled out.

"We’re not out of the woods yet, we still need to stay home and save lives." said Mrs Robinson.

New Alert Level 3 restrictions will be welcome news to people and businesses struggling under the current level 4 lockdown restrictions, which only allow essential services to operate.

Essential services will move to ‘safe’ business operations when New Zealand moves into the ‘recovery room’ phase, but these still have stringent guidelines.

"Under level three we are still highly restricted. No face-to-face transactions will be allowed, businesses can only operate under strict guidelines with online purchases and contactless delivery. It won’t be open season."

Hang in there South Waikato and Taupo, and thank you for your efforts so far.

The full breakdown of Alert Level 3 is available at covid19.govt.nz.

Stay kind, be considerate

#manaakitanga