Man charged in relation to NZDF stolen vehicle

Saturday, 18 April, 2020 - 15:30

A 23-year-old man has been charged with a number of charges including, two counts of unlawful taking of a motor vehicle, burglary and the theft of a motor vehicle in relation to the New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) vehicle that was stolen earlier this morning.

He is due to appear in the Palmerston North District Court on Monday.

Police do not believe NZDF were deliberately targeted but rather this was an opportunistic theft.