Police seeking to identify pair after Britomart train incident

Saturday, 18 April, 2020 - 14:50

Auckland City Police are seeking the public’s help to identify these two people following an incident where a woman spat at Auckland Transport workers.

The incident took place on a train at Britomart Transport Centre yesterday morning.

The woman was travelling with a male companion when she spat in the direction of Auckland Transport workers after being asked to leave the train, due to the fact they were not undertaking essential travel.

Police are appalled at this type of behaviour, especially in the current environment, which places essential workers at risk.

This type of behaviour will not be tolerated by Police.

Anyone with information about the identity of these people is asked to contact Auckland City Police on 105 quoting file number 200417/7577 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

You can also send us a private Facebook message.

We also want to remind the public that Alert Level 4 restrictions are still in place and travel should only be made for essential purposes.

Police will continue to be patrolling the streets ensuring the public is abiding by these restrictions.