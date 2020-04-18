One lucky Powerball player wins $13.2 million

Saturday, 18 April, 2020 - 22:35

A lucky player from the Manawatu - Whanganui region will be feeling on top of the world after taking home $13.2 million with Powerball First Division in tonight’s Lotto draw.

The $13.2 million prize is made up of $13 million from Powerball First Division and $200,000 from Lotto First Division.

The winning ticket was sold on MyLotto to a player from Manawatu - Whanganui.

A lucky Waikato Strike player will also be jumping for joy after scoring themselves $1 million in tonight’s Strike Must Be Won draw.

The winning Strike ticket was sold on MyLotto to a player from Waikato.

Rounding out tonight’s winners, four other Lotto players from Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch will also be celebrating after each winning $200,000 with Lotto First Division tonight.

The winning Lotto tickets were sold at the following stores:

Store / Location

Countdown Mt Eden / Auckland

MyLotto / Auckland

MyLotto / Wellington

Countdown Ferrymead / Christchurch

Anyone who bought their ticket on MyLotto or from the above stores can check their ticket online at www.mylotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.

During the COVID-19 Alert Level 4 lockdown, players can still buy tickets online at www.mylotto.co.nz. Lotto NZ counters in retail stores are closed until the lockdown has been lifted.

Our live draws can’t continue during the lockdown, so the Lotto, Powerball and Strike draw will be a computer-generated draw, conducted under Audit New Zealand scrutiny.

To find out about the draws, claiming prizes and more, visit www.mylotto.co.nz/covid-19.