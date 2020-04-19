Man dies at rural address in Ngatira

Sunday, 19 April, 2020 - 20:45

A man has died after being electrocuted by power lines this afternoon in Ngatira.

Emergency services were alerted to the incident at 4:55 this afternoon.

Sadly the man died at the scene.

Another person was flown to hospital by chopper and remains in a serious condition.

Worksafe was notified and the man's death has been referred to the Coroner.