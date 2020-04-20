Annual Plan 2020/21 consultation now open - WDC

Monday, 20 April, 2020 - 10:48

Whanganui District Council is now seeking submissions and feedback on its 2020/21 Annual Plan.

Mayor Hamish McDouall, says an annual plan allows councils to make necessary adjustments to their long term plan. "We have our big picture, but we also need to revisit it annually and consider whether there are new challenges and opportunities to be taken into account."

"This year," he says, "We are faced with a level of uncertainty around the global and local impact of COVID-19. We are actively monitoring the situation and continue to follow the advice and directions of the Ministry of Health.

"As we are in this lockdown situation it’s difficult to assess exactly what the impacts on our community and our economy will be. We are conscious that the Council is a key part of any economic recovery and we want to respond to the needs of our community."

"We know that by continuing with our work programme, including a number of significant projects, the Council will continue to provide jobs and economic stimulus in the district.

"Alongside this we have reviewed our proposed rates increase," says the Mayor. "While preparing this draft document, our pre COVID-19 projected average rates increase was 3.9%, however we have reduced this to 2.3%. We will reduce our loan repayments for 2020/21 and will continue to seek potential savings prior to adopting the final budget in June.

"We are also examining other opportunities to support our community including reducing the penalties for late rates payments from 10% to 5%, and reviewing our rates remission and postponement policies."

Mayor McDouall says rates for each individual property will vary, "particularly in a revaluation year where some larger changes will occur due to relative valuation adjustments."

Additional funding for climate change, housing, and digital connectivity has also been included in the draft plan.

"We need to support the development and implementation of our strategies, in these areas," says the Mayor. "Their importance has only become more apparent as we respond to the Covid-19 crisis."

The Council also proposes allocating funding to support the Whanganui Resource Recovery Centre Trust. Mayor McDouall says, "Due to global market saturation and constraints the cost of recycling fibre (paper and cardboard) is no longer sustainable. We will continue to investigate viable options for the future.

"I encourage you to read through the consultation document and have your say on this year’s draft Annual Plan."

Have your say

Please visit www.whanganui.govt.nz/annualplan for a submission form and to view the consultation document and supporting information.

You can have your say on the proposed changes by completing a submission form online, or emailing your submission to annualplan2020@whanganui.govt.nz

Paper forms are not available this year due to the current necessity to maintain social distancing. If you are unable to make a submission on line, you can call 06 349 0001 and ask to make your submission over the phone.

The closing date for submissions is 4pm Friday, 15 May 2020.