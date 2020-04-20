Gisborne council offers financial relief options in wake of Covid-19

Monday, 20 April, 2020 - 12:31

Gisborne District Council has introduced some short-term financial relief options for the community in the wake of COVID-19.

With rates invoices due on May 20, Council understands fully the stress that some families are under. Those who are suffering financial hardship are being urged to discuss their circumstances with the Council team with some possibly eligible for a rates remission or a waiver of fees for late payment.

Council is currently discussing the options available for setting rates for 2020/21 and will update the community as soon as decisions are finalised.

Council has extended the deadline for paying dog registrations from May to August and can also consider extending timeframes for parking infringements.

Other relief options include possible rent holidays for those with community leases, delayed payment for cemetery interment fees and extensions of building and resource consents.

Council chief executive Nedine Thatcher Swann says she understands how much the COVID-19 situation is impacting our region, with many out of work and facing financial uncertainty.

"Anyone with concerns should contact us directly to see if they are eligible for concessions as there are options across all areas," she says.

"We’ve been doing a lot of work behind the scenes to develop a comprehensive plan for recovery. In the interim, our staff are working with customers on a case-by-case basis and doing their best to offer assistance wherever possible."

Customer service can be contacted by phone on 0800 653 800 and by email service@gdc.govt.nz .