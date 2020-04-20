Whanganui’s $260m ‘shovel-ready’ projects identified

Monday, 20 April, 2020 - 13:48

Whanganui District Council has identified $260 million worth of ‘shovel-ready’ infrastructure projects that could be eligible for additional government funding.

Whanganui Mayor Hamish McDouall says at least 12 Whanganui projects have been submitted to the Government’s Infrastructure Industry Reference Group, the taskforce set up to seek out ‘shovel-ready’ infrastructure projects that can start quickly to stimulate the economy and reduce the economic impact of COVID-19.

"We have identified a number of existing projects," he says, "that were already underway, or scheduled to take place in the near future, which means they could be eligible for this additional government funding.

"Once the country is able to move back to a level where we can safely re-start construction, we need to be ready to roll up our sleeves and get people back to work."

"Funding from the Government to support these projects will help to reduce the burden on ratepayers locally and speed up our economic recovery."

Of a total of $260 million worth of infrastructure projects, $43.21 million will be for bridges, including the Dublin Street and Wakefield Street bridges, $23.08 million for roading projects, including traffic management upgrades and shared pathways, $158.37 million for water, wastewater and stormwater asset renewal and upgrades, and $35.64 million for other projects, including the velodrome roofing and a suite of upgrade projects for Whanganui Airport.

Mayor McDouall says, "While the impact of our efforts, locally and globally, to prevent transmission of COVID-19, will have far-reaching economic effects, we do have an opportunity here to really fast-track some of our projects with the Government’s support."