Update on Tararua District water supplies - council

Monday, 20 April, 2020 - 16:31

Water restrictions will be eased across the district, effective immediately:

- There are no restrictions in place for Akitio, Dannevirke, Eketahuna, Norsewood, Pahiatua and Pongaroa.

- Woodville will ease from a total hosing ban to Alternate Day Restrictions.

Restrictions will need to remain in Woodville because storage in the impounded supply (reservoir) is currently sitting below the half-way mark after supplying water during an extended period of drought conditions. It’s important that the reservoir is allowed enough time to replenish its supply and alternate day restrictions will aid this.

We will continue to monitor the Woodville supply and will lift the alternate day restrictions as soon as is it practical to do so. Until then, please continue to save water wherever you can.

The support of the community was key to overcoming this event and our teams across council have been grateful for the way the community pulled together to get through. We made it through the event without having to place any towns on "Essential Use Only" restrictions and we want to thank everyone who did their part to make this possible.

For those in rural areas who are still experiencing the impacts of the drought, support is available through the Rural Support Trust - call Jane Tylee on 027 367 3672.