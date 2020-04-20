Feds raises questions around flood and drainage bylaw change

Monday, 20 April, 2020 - 17:48

Federated Farmers is questioning the rationale behind a review of the Bay of Plenty’s flood protection and drainage bylaws about to get underway.

The Bay of Plenty Regional Council’s process aims to apply more stringent land use controls on those who host the infrastructure of flood protection and use the surrounding land.

Federated Farmers Bay of Plenty president Darryl Jensen says it’s understandable the council wants to protect and manage the assets it owns.

"Our question is: are the proposed changes overly cautious, keeping in mind they will place unnecessary restrictions on private land? It also appears that they are being introduced without clear evidence that the previous regime wasn’t working."

Feds believes the council’s new controls could restrict activities, such as stock grazing and earthworks, and other legitimate farming work on private land.

"The current bylaw provisions have been in place since 2008 and seemed to us to strike a reasonable balance between asset protection and enabling usual farming activities to take place.

"Landowners have always had to seek council approval, but farmers have been happy enough with the process to date."

Feds is encouraging all farmers to take a look at the proposals on the council’s website and make a submission if they can.

Submissions on the Flood Protection and Drainage Bylaws are due on 28 April 2020. Federated Farmers is drafting a submission on behalf of members affected by the proposed changes.