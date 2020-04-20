Supporting the ECC sector to re-open under Covid-19 Alert Level 3

Monday, 20 April, 2020 - 18:31

To prepare for the re-opening of its early childhood education (ECE) services, Creators Educational Trust has put the wellbeing of its people as its focus.

CEO David Gibson, who is on the national executive for the Early Childhood Council, says they are working hard to ensure their educators are mentally prepared and in a good mind-set when their doors re-open to tamariki on April 29.

"At the end of the day, our children need to feel safe and our staff need to feel safe too," says Gibson. "We are putting a priority on reassuring and supporting our educators, parents and children."

Creators Educational Trust runs three early childhood centres in the Waikato region and a nationwide home-based education network, Creators@Home, and a speciality service, Creators Awhi. Altogether, it has approximately 400 educators, 1500 children and 120 staff on its books.

To support its community, Creators has contracted educational psychologist and neuroscience expert Kathryn Berkett to lead a series of interactive online Zoom workshops with educators and families to help them navigate these uncertain times. "She is an expert in her field, and will help us understand what the stressors might be for parents and children, and how we can respond to that when our doors re-open," says Gibson. Berkett says the transition to Level 3 is going to be challenging for the ECE industry, schools and families, and will require new ways of doing things. She suggests educators consider the ‘serve-and-return model’ when welcoming returning students.

Developed by Professor Jack Shonkoff from the Center on the Developing Child at Harvard University, serve-and-return refers to responsive interactions between children and their parents or caregivers.

Although typically focused on a child’s first 1000 days, Berkett says the model is applicable to all age groups.

"When children return to ECE or school, it’s important to stop and check in with children, and listen to what they are saying. Ask what the child needs, rather than saying ‘right, this is what needs to happen’."

She says that education leaders also need to follow the serve-and-return model by checking in with teachers to listen to their needs, and ensure they are taking time for their own mental health and wellbeing.

Gibson says the senior leadership team at Creators have talked with educators, as well as families, to get a gauge of how they are feeling about re-opening under Alert Level 3. "The response to this has been like a pendulum, with people at each end," says Gibson. "Some staff and families are ready and rearing to get back, while others are scared and don’t want to come back."

Providing an educational psychologist is one important way to look after the wellbeing of staff.

"It’s vital to support, encourage and prepare our educators, because they need to be in a good headspace when they are with children."

Ensuring that all families who need to access ECEs can is also part of the equation.

"As we welcome children and families back, it’s important to not judge people. It’s about meeting people where they are at. "Our priority is to care for the children of our essential workers, but if parents and caregivers are feeling stressed and it’s not safe for children to be at home, if it helps a little for them to be in ECE care, then we are not judging," says Gibson.

He says that ECEs and schools need more clarity and practical guidance around what re-opening at Level 3 will look like, and as part of the Early Childhood Council, they are lobbying the Prime Minister and government for that information. "It’s complex, and it’s going to be important not to compromise the safety of staff and the wider community."