Police continue to support communities during Alert Level 4

Monday, 20 April, 2020 - 18:51

New Zealand Police acknowledge the Government announcement today to remain at Alert Level 4 until 11.59pm on Monday 27 April.

Police will continue to work alongside all government agencies and other partners to best support our communities, and to help ensure the progress we’ve made to date is not lost.

Our focus remains on maintaining public safety, security and order.

We will continue to be highly visible in our communities and on our roads, and take an education-first approach to compliance.

Remaining at Alert Level 4 for another seven days is an opportunity for us all to solidify the efforts of the last four weeks and, if necessary, Police will not hesitate to take enforcement action, either through warnings or arrests.

We urge all New Zealanders to keep up the good work by staying local, maintaining your bubbles and adhering to the restrictions around exercise and outdoor activities.

No matter what alert level we are in, Police’s focus will remain on supporting New Zealanders and making sure they are safe, protected and informed.