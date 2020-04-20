NZEI Te Riu Roa statement on schools and centres reopening 29 April

Monday, 20 April, 2020 - 18:52

NZEI Te Riu Roa is eagerly anticipating further detailed guidance from the Ministry of Education to help schools and centres prepare for some children to return on 29 April, and is reiterating the Government's message that children should continue to learn from home if at all possible.

NZEI Te Riu Roa President Liam Rutherford says the union has also asked the Ministry of Education to release the full public health risk assessment that its guidelines to the sector are based on so that educators can be better informed.

"The Ministry has been clear that the guidelines released so far are just a starting point. Through our Accord with the PPTA and the Ministry we are engaging with the Ministry directly as they develop more detailed guidance for how level three will work on the ground. We'll be seeking answers to the many questions being raised by the sector," he said.

"Educators’ greatest concern is stopping the spread of Covid-19 and ensuring the health and safety of children, their whÄnau, and education staff. Children and people working in education who are at a higher risk must be supported to stay home in their bubble."

"Under level three, the vast majority of children will still be learning from home, so we expect that a large number of teachers and support staff in both ECE and school settings will also be working from home to support that. All education staff should be involved in the decisions about where they're required to work and should be supported to work where they feel safe."

"The Government also needs to ensure it is continuing to sustainably fund the early childhood sector so that services are able to make decisions based on the health and safety of children and staff, not on their commercial viability."