Missing person - Have you seen Donald Gillies?

Monday, 20 April, 2020 - 21:56

The 81-year-old man reported missing from Tamatea, Napier, this evening has been located.

Police would like to thank members of the public for their assistance.

--

Police are appealing for sightings of 81-year-old Donald Gillies.

Donald was reported missing from Glamorgan Avenue, Tamatea, Napier, around 7pm today.

He is 172cm tall, of slender build and was last seen wearing a black and white cardigan.

Donald suffers from dementia, and Police and his family have concerns for his wellbeing.

Anyone who may have seen him is urged to contact Police immediately on 111.