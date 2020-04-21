Man charged following Mount Maunganui fires

|
Police have charged a man with arson following two fires in Mount Maunganui last week.
On the evening of Friday 17 April, a fire was started in a building on Hull Road, which contains the Mount Maunganui Police Station, along with other businesses.
While the fire was extinguished before becoming well-established, there was a fair amount of damage caused.
Later that evening a street pole housing a CCTV camera was also set alight, destroying both the pole and the camera.
Police yesterday executed a search warrant at a Mount Maunganui property and arrested the 36-year-old man in relation to the incidents.
A firearm and ammunition were also discovered at the property and seized.
The man is due to appear in Tauranga District Court today on charges of arson and unlawful possession of a firearm.
As the matter is now before the courts, Police cannot comment further.
