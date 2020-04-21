Motorcyclist arrested following dangerous driving incident

Tuesday, 21 April, 2020 - 10:45

Police arrested a motorcyclist and impounded seven motorbikes in Mount Manganui on Sunday 19 April, following reports from the public in regard to the manner in which the bikes were being ridden.

Reports from the public raised concerns about a group of five motorcyclists allegedly riding without helmets or safety gear, speeding and riding on both sides of the road and the footpath.

Enquiries were made at the time however due to the dangerous manner of riding displayed the group were not stopped.

Later in the afternoon the same riders were seen driving dangerously again, this time in Ohauiti.

On this occasion one of the riders was stopped and arrested.

A 20-year-old man will appear in court next month on a number of driving charges.

Enquiries to locate the remaining riders are ongoing and the bikes they were riding have been impounded.

"What these riders were doing was incredibly dangerous and could have resulted in serious injury to a member of the public, or to the riders," says Acting Senior Sergeant Wayne Hunter.

"We're committed to locating the remaining offenders and holding them accountable for their actions.

We won’t tolerate this behaviour in our community."