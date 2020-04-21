Council invites you to #StandAtDawn this Anzac Day

Tuesday, 21 April, 2020 - 11:55

For the first time in history, Anzac Day Services across New Zealand have been cancelled due to COVID-19. In the Stratford district, we’re supporting the RSA and New Zealand Defence Force campaign #StandAtDawn to remember those who gave their lives for our country.

District Mayor Neil Volzke says even though public Anzac Services are unable to go ahead, our commitment to remembering our veterans on this important day shouldn’t be forgotten.

Instead of attending a dawn service, at 6am on Saturday 25 April 2020 you can stand at your letterbox, at the front door, in front of the television, on balconies, or in your driveway. Safe in your bubbles, you can stand with the rest of the country and take a moment to remember our fallen.

"Stratford district residents commemorate, reflect and show unity on Anzac Day every year, and this year we will do the same," says Mayor Volzke.

"Together, we will stand united from the safety of our homes, to pay respect and remember the people who are serving or have served New Zealand in times of war, conflict and disaster."

Though most of the traditional commemorative displays are unable to be carried out due to COVID-19 restrictions, Mayor Volzke intends to lay a wreath on behalf of the district for our fallen at the Cross of Sacrifice on Miranda Street. An additional wreath will be laid at Malone Memorial Gates at the corner of Fenton and Portia Streets.

Council reminds residents that during Alert Level 4 gatherings cannot go ahead, and asks that people don’t assemble near the Cross of Sacrifice or Malone Memorial Gates. "It’s important that we keep our physical distance from those outside our bubbles so we can eliminate COVID-19," says Mayor Volzke.

A special official dawn service will be broadcast on Radio NZ National (101.2 FM or rnz.co.nz/national) at 6am. This will include The Last Post, Ode of Remembrance, National Anthems, and addresses by Hon. Ron Mark, Minister of Defence / Minister for Veterans.

Other ways you can show your Anzac spirit include, having a go at making poppies at home, decorating your letterbox, baking Anzac biscuits, researching a family member who served, or lay a virtual poppy on social media.

For activity resources and more information, visit standatdawn.com