'Questions remain unanswered about call to open Early Childhood centres'

Tuesday, 21 April, 2020 - 13:02

Too many unanswered questions to open Early Childhood Education centres safely under Level 3

Crucial questions remain unanswered about the call to open Early Childhood Education centres under COVID-19 Alert Level 3.

"There’s an alarming lack of evidence that opening centres won’t contribute to community transmission of COVID-19, and a complete lack of engagement with the Ministries of Health and Education. How can we reassure parents their children are safe with us?" said the Early Childhood Council CEO Peter Reynolds.

In the news conference announcing the move to Level 3, the Prime Minister acknowledged that cabinet followed the advice of Dr Ashley Bloomfield in setting the opening of ECE centres in Level 3.

Dr Bloomfield’s quote below has been repeatedly referenced in special bulletins by the Ministry of Education on 17 April, by the Minister of Education in his Facebook live chat on 17 April and repeated in yesterday’s media conference.

Dr Bloomfield (17 April): "Our experience in New Zealand and overseas with COVID-19 over the last three months shows that it does not infect or affect children and teens in the same way it does adults. So children and teens have low infection rates, they don't become that unwell if they do get infected, and they don't tend to pass the virus on to adults."

"We’re deeply concerned this viewpoint doesn’t match up with mounting evidence that children can carry, die from, and pass COVID-19 on, and that the Ministries of Health and Education are unwilling to engage with our sector on this issue. We’ve yet to see anyone from the Ministry of Health at recent education leadership consultations to put our queries to them directly," said Mr Reynolds.

Two crucial questions outstanding are:

Why has Dr Bloomfield not addressed that the second largest cluster in NZ is a school with almost 100 cases, a quarter of whom are children. Why was there no acknowledgement of the possibility and risk of adult-child and/or child-adult transmission?

Why has Dr Bloomfield and the Government completely failed to factor the risks of possible ‘carrier’ effects by children, clearly a real and present dange, to ECE teachers, who simply cannot adhere to social distancing requirements and are fearful for their health, well-being and even lives at this time?

"Until these concerns are addressed directly through open and transparent engagement with the Ministries of Health and Education, we will continue to advocate for centres to remain closed until Alert Level 2," said Mr Reynolds.