Local celebrities share tips for staying fit and happy in your bubble

Tuesday, 21 April, 2020 - 17:59

A creative boxing workout with his mum’s groceries is how Chiefs lock Laghlan McWhannell keeps his mind and body stimulated in his bubble.

Chiefs rugby players, along with other Waikato sporting heroes and celebrities, have offered up their top tips for staying healthy and well during lockdown in a series of videos on the Civil Defence Waikato Facebook page.

New Zealand moves to alert level 3 for two weeks at 11.59pm on Monday, 27 April, to allow businesses to get back to work. However, this is not a time for complacency or socialisation - communities are being asked to be even more vigilant and stay in their bubbles.

In his light-hearted message, Laghlan says one thing he likes to do is help Mum with the groceries; and, since he never misses the opportunity for a workout, he likes to squeeze out a round or two on the (shopping) bag before taking it inside.

"All jokes aside, the main message is to keep your mind and body stimulated," says Laghlan, after dealing to the groceries.

Chiefs centre and second five-eighth Anton Lienert-Brown finds routine useful during lockdown - "every Sunday I plan out what I’m going to do for the whole week" - while centre Quinn Tupaea shows off some body weight exercises to help build your chest.

Hamilton born and bred, multi award-winning musician Kimbra Johnson sent a message from her New York apartment.

"I’m so proud to be a New Zealander at a time like this. Americans are looking to our country as a role model of how to deal with crises, (and) that feels really good," says Kimbra, who’s been doing yoga, light exercise and painting in her spare time. "I really encourage people to take up a hobby right now, because you never know when you’re going to have this kind of time again."

Civil Defence Waikato also has video posts by Sport Waikato CEO (and former All Black) Matthew Cooper, New Zealand Olympic Games Team chef de mission (and Olympics gold rower and former Team NZ yachtsman) Rob Waddell, Waikato wheelchair basketballer Maioro Barton and New Zealand cricketer BJ Watling.

Waikato Region Civil Defence and Emergency Management Group Controller Julian Snowball says it has been great to see everyone rallying together during lockdown to spread goodwill and give encouragement and tips on mental and physical wellbeing.

"This situation is unprecedented, and everyone has a part to play.

"If you do have extra time on your hands please invest it in others; checking in with friends and family and neighbours, or people who you may know live alone or are vulnerable. Being generous with your time, by offering your voice and a listening ear, is how you can help others get through."

You Tube links:

Kimbra: https://youtu.be/XNX3FtWCc9w

BJ Watling: https://youtu.be/QQWu2YAsAoU

Laghlan McWhannell: https://youtu.be/2b6OHY_Bx9Y

Quinn Tupaea: https://youtu.be/ms2egiOOgyQ

Being in lockdown makes us experience all sorts of things: anxiety, loneliness, fear. Need to talk? Free phone or text 1737.

There are three new online self-help tools: Melon, Mentemia and Staying on Track, which provide different levels of support and practical strategies to cope with the stress and disruption of day-to-day life.

All health updates on COVID-19 or information on community-based assessment centres are managed by the Ministry of Health. Go to covid19.govt.nz for more information.