Body located in Clutha River, Otanomomo - NZ Police

At approximately 2.30pm today a body was discovered in the Clutha River, Otanomomo, by a member of the public.
Police are investigating the circumstances of the incident.
A scene examination is underway and formal identification is yet to take place.
Further information will be released when available.
