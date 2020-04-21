Recommended NZ | Guide to Money | Gimme: Competitions - Giveaways

Body located in Clutha River, Otanomomo - NZ Police

HomeNational
Contributor:
Fuseworks Media Fuseworks Media
Tuesday, 21 April, 2020 - 19:26

At approximately 2.30pm today a body was discovered in the Clutha River, Otanomomo, by a member of the public.

Police are investigating the circumstances of the incident.

A scene examination is underway and formal identification is yet to take place.

Further information will be released when available.

All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.