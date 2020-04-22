Health insurer promises premium credit and launches new benefits

Wednesday, 22 April, 2020 - 12:19

UniMed, New Zealand’s fourth largest health insurer, is promising its members a premium credit from savings generated by cancelled claims during the COVID-19 lockdown.

While some urgent elective surgery is still occurring and some treatment has been delayed, UniMed chief executive Dermot Martin says members are claiming less because of the lockdown.

"Those treatments that are cancelled will result in savings which we are returning to members."

The plan will see a credit based on a percentage of each policy’s premium applied as soon as possible.

"We’ll still working through the details but giving our members a premium credit is the right thing to do. UniMed is a not for profit and owned by our members. So it’s only fair that surplus funds are returned to them by way of a premium credit, together with other assistance we are providing. We’re fortunate to have extremely loyal members who’ve been with us a long time and always trust us to look after them."

Martin says that as the lockdown restrictions are gradually lifted, there is likely to be a concerted effort to treat patients who have been waiting.

Recognising that some members will be struggling during the lockdown with their mental health, UniMed has introduced two new wellbeing benefits for associated consultations with registered professionals. The benefits are available regardless of what plan members have with UniMed and apply for six months from April 1 2020.

A full refund on the flu vaccine of up to $30, also available for six months, has been introduced for members who don’t qualify for free government funding or whose employer has not paid for one.

"We’re here to look after our members and to meet their needs. We’re working closely with any members who are facing financial hardship," Martin says.