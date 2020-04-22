Horowhenua residents invited to #StandAtDawn on Anzac Day - council

Wednesday, 22 April, 2020 - 13:01

Mayor Bernie Wanden is joining Levin RSA President Wayne Kaye and Foxton RSA President David Roache in inviting residents of Horowhenua to join #StandAtDawn to commemorate Anzac Day.

"Anzac Day is one of the most important occasions in our district’s calendar, as it is across New Zealand. This year, the fight against COVID-19 means we can’t hold traditional Anzac Day services, but it’s important that we still honour those who served our country," Mayor Bernie said.

"Horowhenua District Council is proud to support the #StandAtDawn movement being led by the New Zealand Defence Force and RSA as a way for people to commemorate Anzac Day safely in their lockdown bubbles."

To join in #StandAtDawn, you can stand at your letterbox, at your front door, in your lounge, on your balcony, in your driveway or wherever you may be within your lockdown bubble at 5:55am on Saturday 25 April. Veterans are encouraged to wear medals, just as they would for the official public gathering.

The official dawn service broadcast will begin on Radio New Zealand (RNZ) at 6am, and will include the Last Post, Ode of Remembrance, national anthems, and an address by Hon. Ron Mark, Minister of Defence and Minister for Veterans. You can tune in to RNZ:

On the internet at https://www.rnz.co.nz/radio

On your phone by downloading the RNZ app from iTunes or the Google Play store

On RNZ Palmerston North radio frequencies, 1449AM or 101.0FM

On RNZ KÄpiti radio frequencies, 567AM or 101.5FM

For more information about #StandAtDawn and other ways you can get involved in Anzac Day from within your bubble, visit https://mch.govt.nz/anzac-day

Anzac messages from the Governor General, Her Excellency The Rt Hon Dame Patsy Reddy, and Prime Minister the Rt Hon Jacinda Ardern are available at:

https://mch.govt.nz/anzac-governor-generals-message

https://mch.govt.nz/anzac-prime-ministers-message