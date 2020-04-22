Taranaki Regional Council shifting blame over live export controversy - SAFE NZ

Wednesday, 22 April, 2020 - 13:41

SAFE is calling out Taranaki Regional Council (TRC) chief executive Basil Chamberlain for saying animal activists got it wrong.

The chief executive claimed that Port Taranaki, which in January began facilitating the export of live animals, has an independent board of directors. In fact the Port has two regional councillors sitting on the board. Councillor David McLeod, who is chair of the board, and Councillor Charlotte Littlewood have both been appointed by the Taranaki Regional Council.

SAFE Campaigns Manager Marianne Macdonald says, "Port Taranaki’s board includes two regional councillors, so the Port is clearly not ‘independent’."

As owners of the Port, the TRC issues a Statement of Corporate Intent. This statement outlines what the Council expects from the business and can specify activities the Port must refrain from.

"The Council has the power to stop this brutal trade, and it is clear that exporting Taranaki cows goes against the wishes of Taranaki residents," says Macdonald.

"As elected representatives of the Taranaki community, the Council must act on the wishes of its constituents. They need to make the most recent shipment of cows that has just left for China the last one from the Port."